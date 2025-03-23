Snow White Box Office Collection Day 2: Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot movie sees 83% rise in earnings on Saturday

Snow White Box Office Collection Day 2: Hollywood's musical fantasy film starring Rachel Zegler as ‘Snow White’ and Gal Gadot as ‘Evil Queen’ witnessed significant uptick in collection on its second day in theatres in India. Let's checkout Snow White perfornce in in India and North America.

Snow White Box Office Collection Day 2 Registering 83.08 percent rise in India box office earnings, Marc Webb directorial live-action film collected ₹1.19 crore net in India on Saturday, March 22, film industry tracker Sacnilk reported. On its opening day, Disney's Snow White collected ₹65 lakh net. This brings India Box Office total to ₹1.84 crore net, with English version dominating the numbers. Hyderabad witnessed highest occupancy across major cities of India, followed by Kochi, Mumbai and Pune.

The movie written by Erin Cressida Wilson, registered an overall occupancy of 11.14 percent from English language screenings on Day 2. Based on Walt Disney's 1937 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the movie produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Marc Platt Productions premiered in theatres on March 21 while the preview screenings started on Thursday, March 20.

Snow White Collection in North America According to Deadline, the movie earned around $45 million from the 4,200 theatres on the weekend. Reportedly made with a massive production cost of $250 million, the remake received a B+ CinemaScore, which is disappointing in case of Disney’s sub-genres.

About Snow White The narrative follows the quest of Snow White to free her kingdom from her cruel stepmother. She joins forces with seven dwarfs and a bandit named Jonathan for her mission. A fresh fresh controversy has struck Snow White movie after the ‘little people’ stars of the film shared plans to file a lawsuit against the production house for allegedly replacing them with ‘cartoons,' according to Daily Mail report.