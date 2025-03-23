Snow White Box Office Collection Day 3: Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot’s film sees growth in earnings, mints THIS amount

Snow White Box Office Collection Day 3: The latest Hollywood musical fantasy film featuring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot is out in India. While Rachel is starring as Snow White, Gal Gadot is the evil Queen. The film is currently improving its pace at the box office, owing to its weekend release. Here's how Snow White performed in India and North America.

Snow White Box Office Collection Day 3 Snow White (3D) has recorded a slight rise in its earnings in India. As per film industry tracker Sacnilk, the live-action film earned ₹1.24 crore on Saturday, March 23 for all languages. On its opening day, the Disney film only collected ₹65 lakh net.

With the latest figures, the total earnings of the film now stand at ₹3.08 crore, reported the portal.

On Sunday, Snow White had an overall 12.64% Occupancy for its English version. The Hindi version saw 7.40% occupancy on March 23. Cities like Pune, Bengaluru and Mumbai witnessed the most number of occupancy on Sunday for Snow White in Hindi. On the other hand, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai recorded the highest occupancy for English-language films.

However, these are the early estimates and are subject to changes.

On March 22, Snow White registered a business of ₹1.19 crore. While its English version earned ₹75 lakh, the Hindi version earned ₹44 lakh.

Snow White Box Collection in North America According to a report of Bloomberg, Snow White registered sales of $43 million in the US and Canada on Sunday. The industry tracker Box Office Pro had predicted at least $45 million and up to $55 million — an already low range for a major theatrical production. Globally, the movie’s ticket sales were $87 million.

The Disney movie's production cost is estimated to be more than $250 million.

Snow White and its controversies Snow White was poisoned at the box office by a number of controversies.

The film was first criticised by some who opposed Rachel Zegler’s casting as Snow White due to her Colombian heritage. She further sparked controversy with political comments about Donald Trump and the Israel-Palestine conflict. Disney's decision to replace the traditional dwarfs with CGI magical beings added to the debate.

The 2025 Snow White remake focuses on female empowerment. Instead of searching for a prince, Snow White leads a rebellion against the Evil Queen (played by Gal Gadot). Her name is derived from a snowstorm on the day she was born, and her love interest is a fellow rebel, not a prince.

Snow White is Disney’s second release in theatres this year, and also the second to disappoint at the box office.

In February, Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World was released. It earned $401 million worldwide, marking a modest return considering its $180 million budget; also considering the success of past superhero films.