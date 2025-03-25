Snow White Box Office Collection Day 4: Gal Gadot starrer earnings drop over 58%, mints THIS amount so far

Snow White Box Office collection Day 4: On its fourth day, Snow White earned 55 lakhs, bringing total earnings to 3.72 crore. The film's performance declined significantly.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published25 Mar 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Snow White Box Office collection Day 4: Film’s earnings dropped over 58%. (X)

Snow White Box Office Collection Day 4: The Rachel Zegler—Gal Gadot-starrer Hollywood movie Snow White reported poor box office numbers on its fourth day of release.

Snow White Box Office Collection Day 4

The film has earned 55 lakhs in India on Day 4, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The total earnings of the film after the fourth day of release stood at 3.72 crore. The film's collection was 27 lakhs in English version, while it earned 28 lakhs in Hindi version. On Monday, the collection dropped significantly, around 58.65 %.

Snow White earnings

On Sunday, Snow White's earnings stood at 1.33 crore, which consists of 80 lakhs in English version and 53 lakhs in Hindi version. On Saturday, the film earned 1.19 crore. Snow White had minted 65 lakhs across all languages on its opening day.

Before Snow White, other Bollywood movies, such as Chhaava and The Diplomat, were released. While Chhaava crossed 500 crore during its 30-day run, The Diplomat minted 4.65 crore on its opening day. Hence, the latest Bollywood releases have performed better than Snow White at the box office.

About Snow White

The film, led by Rachel Zegler, hit the theatres on Friday, March 21, while the preview screenings started on Thursday, March 20.

A Walt Disney movie directed by Marc Webb faced a series of controversies that may have impacted its box office performance along with casting of lead actress Rachel Zegler. The actress was announced as the lead character of Snow White in 2021. The makers of the film and the actress received heavy backlash on social media over the Colombian ancestry of Zegler as the original film showed Snow White with “skin as white as snow.”

Zegler defended her character and told Variety last year that the origin of Snow White's name has changed, and it now highlights how she survived a snowstorm as a baby.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.
