Snow White Box Office collection Day 4: Gal Gadot starrer struggles for ‘happily ever after’; mints THIS amount

Snow White Box Office collection Day 4: The Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot starrer Hollywood movie Snow White, has been struggling to make a ‘fairy tale ending’. After opening to weak numbers, Snow White's earnings fell further on Monday, March 24.

While the original fairy tale Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs ends with Snow White living with her Prince ‘happily ever after’, the Disney movie based on the same story is having a tough time finding its happy ending.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Walt Disney Co.’s modern-day remake of the 1937 animated classic is estimated to earn ₹3.46 crore India net, after its four-day-run in the theatres.

Snow White Box Office Collection Day 4 Snow White (3D) has been on a rocky curve ever since its release in India. According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the live-action film earned only ₹29 lakhs on Monday (Day 4) for all languages.

Snow White movie's Box Office collection on Day 4 is strikingly low, when compared to the remake's earnings over the weekend. On Saturday, the movie earned ₹1.19 crore, which grew to ₹1.33 crore on Sunday (Day 3).

On the opening day, Snow White had minted ₹65 lakhs across all languages.

Snow White vs Bollywood releases Ahead of Snow White, several other Bollywood movies, such as Chhaava, The Diplomat had been released. While Chhaava has crossed ₹500 crore, during its 30-day-run, The Diplomat, released slightly later, minted ₹4.65 crore on its opening day.

Given the figures, it is evident how the Bollywood movies managed to strike a chord with the audience, as compared to the Walt Disney Co.’s modern-day remake of the 1937 animated classic.

How Snow White performed for Hollywood Reportedly, Snow White has been made with a budget over $250 million ( ₹2,149 crore).

In terms of Hollywood openings, Snow White performed worse than Dumbo, which earned $46 million in 2019, and fell significantly short of Cinderella's $67.9 million opening in 2015.

What went wrong with Snow White Directed by Marc Webb, the live-action musical Snow White faced a series of controversies that may have impacted its box office performance.

Some online critics questioned the casting of Rachel Zegler, an American actress of Colombian heritage, in the iconic role of Snow White.

Zegler also sparked further controversy with political remarks about former President Donald Trump and the Israel-Palestine conflict.