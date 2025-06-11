Snow White OTT release: When and where to watch Rachel Zegler’s magical tale online

Get ready to experience the magic of Disney’s live-action Snow White from the comfort of your home.

Advertisement

According to Variety, the remake will begin streaming on Disney+ from 11 June.

Starring West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler in the titular role, Snow White is the latest classic to receive a 21st-century makeover. Inspired by the 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the story follows the young princess as she escapes her wicked stepmother—played by Gal Gadot—and finds refuge with a group of seven dwarfs in an enchanted forest.

On Amazon, the film is priced at $29.99 to buy and $24.99 to rent. A wider home release, including 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD editions, is scheduled for 24 June.

The home entertainment edition will feature special content such as a sing-along version, bloopers, deleted scenes, and behind-the-scenes featurettes.

Advertisement

Disney is also set to release a 2-Movie Collection pairing the new film with the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. This bundle will be available in various formats and resolutions.

Cast and Music Revamp Rachel Zegler headlines the cast, joined by Gal Gadot, who portrays a darker, more layered version of the Evil Queen.

The seven dwarfs are brought to life by a diverse voice cast, including Andrew Barth Feldman, Tituss Burgess, Martin Klebba, and Jeremy Swift.

While retaining beloved songs from the original, the new film also introduces original compositions that support its updated storyline.

The screenplay, written by Erin Cressida Wilson, blends elements from the Brothers Grimm tale and Disney’s legacy, striking a balance between fantasy and emotional depth.

Advertisement

When Will Snow White Stream on Disney+? At present, Disney has not confirmed a streaming release date for Snow White on Disney+, as reported by Decider.

Typically, Disney films appear on the platform between four to six months after their theatrical release. A recent example is Mufasa: The Lion King, which became available on Disney+ about three months after its digital debut.