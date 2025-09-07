‘So judgmental’: Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on row over Man's Best Friend album cover

Sabrina Carpenter has recently spoken out about the criticism she is receiving on her latest Man's Best Friend album cover, which some netizens remarked as suggestive. Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, she described the critics as hypocrites defending her creative choices.

The controversy started when Carpenter dropped her new album, and the artwork was met with some people thinking it was too much. Social media went wild with opinions, and some users were calling her out for being inappropriate and “trying too hard,” as per Fox News.

Carpenter pushes back But Carpenter responded publicly, pushing back against the hate. She said, “There is a generation that gets offended by some of the things I do, and it's a generation that has either young children ... or they've raised children, and they're just sort of looking at it from a different point in their life – sort of scolding.”

She went on to say, “And they all had sex - many times – because they popped a lot of kids out. So, I just think about that, and I'm always just like it's so funny. I mean, we're all, we're just so judgmental. I'm not allowed to have sex, but you are.”

Fans and critics reactions surprised Sabrina However, Sabrina admitted that she did not expect fans to react negatively to her cover. She told Interview magazine, “If I’m being completely transparent, I don’t do anything anticipating what the reaction will be.” She added, "So the reaction is fascinating to me. You just watch it unravel and go, ‘Wow.’"

Broader conversation about double standards Carpenter’s response comes amid a broader conversation in the entertainment industry about the double standards applied to female performers. Many argue that women are often judged more harshly for their appearance or artistic choices compared to their male counterparts.

Despite the online backlash, Carpenter remains confident in her work and her message. She has encouraged fans to focus on the music and the meaning behind the album rather than the controversy surrounding the artwork.

FAQs Why is Sabrina Carpenter being criticized? Some fans and commentators called her latest album cover “suggestive ” and criticized it on social media.

How did Sabrina Carpenter respond? She called the critics hypocrites, defended her creative choices, and said the cover reflects her art, confidence, and empowerment.