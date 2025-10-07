'So much honour to receive commendation': Superstar Mohanlal after meeting Army Chief in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): In another addition of accolades, superstar Mohanlal has received high praise from the Indian Army Chief, following his National Award win this year.

After meeting with Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi in the national capital, Mohanlal, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army (TA), told ANI, "It is a great recognition and so much honour to receive commendation from the Army Chief. The Dadasaheb Phalke award is also one of the reasons. So, we had a good meeting and we also had a small lunch. It's a great gesture from the fraternity."

Noting that he has been a part of the forces for the last 16 years, Mohanlal added, "We had some conversation on how to bring out more efficiency in the TA battalion and what we can do for the country."

Mohanlal further shared that he also looks forward to working in more films focused on the Indian Army.

Earlier, the Malayalam superstar was honoured by the Kerala government for his achievement at the 'Malayalam Vanolam Lalsalam' event in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, presented the actor with a citation written by poet Prabha Varma on behalf of the Kerala government at the 'Malayalam Vanolam Lalsalam' event.

Taking to his X handle, Mohanlal shared pictures from the event, including the ones where the actor received the honour from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"Moments like these fill me with profound gratitude. My sincere thanks to the Government of Kerala for the honour and warmth shown during the felicitation held in celebration of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. I remain deeply grateful to the Hon'ble Chief Minister, the Ministers, and all esteemed dignitaries who graced the occasion," he wrote.

