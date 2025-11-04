‘So proud of you’: Amitabh Bachchan wishes grandson Agastya Nanda success for Ikkis

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared an emotional message for his grandson, Agastya Nanda, ahead of the release of his upcoming war drama Ikkis. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is set to release in theatres on 25 December.

Taking to Instagram and X on Tuesday, Bachchan shared the film’s trailer along with a proud message for Agastya. “Agastya… so proud of you… love and wishes for success. On 25th December, bravery marches into cinemas. Witness the untold true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra hero,” he wrote.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Ikkis tells the story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, one of India’s most celebrated war heroes, who was martyred at just 21 during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. His valour earned him the Param Vir Chakra, the country’s highest military honour.

Agastya, 24, steps into the role of Khetarpal in the film, marking his second acting project after his debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix musical The Archies (2023), where he starred alongside Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Mihir Ahuja.

The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikander Kher in key roles. Known for his meticulous storytelling and taut thrillers, director Sriram Raghavan (of Andhadhun and Badlapur fame) is expected to deliver a gripping and emotional retelling of the war hero’s story.