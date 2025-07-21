Soap opera icon Eileen Fulton dies at 91

Washington DC [US], July 21 (ANI): Eileen Fulton, known for her iconic role as Lisa Miller on the CBS soap opera 'As the World Turns,' has died at the age of 91.

According to Variety, Fulton passed away on Monday in Asheville, North Carolina, after a period of declining health. Her death was confirmed by a funeral home through an obituary.

Fulton joined As the World Turns in 1960 and remained on the show until it ended in 2010. She played Lisa Miller, one of soap opera's earliest and most famous "bad girl" characters. Over five decades, Lisa's storyline included eight marriages, countless plot twists, and a long-standing place in viewers' hearts. Fulton herself helped shape the role, asking writers to add more edge and drama to her character, which helped keep the show popular.

In 1998, Fulton was inducted into the Soap Opera Hall of Fame. She also received a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004 for her work in television.

Outside the soap opera, Fulton had a successful stage career. While acting live on As the World Turns, she also appeared in Broadway's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf and off-Broadway in The Fantasticks. She performed cabaret acts across New York and Los Angeles for years.

Fulton also wrote two autobiographies: "How My World Turns" in 1970 and "As My World Still Turns" in 1995, marking her 35th year on the soap. In the late 1980s, she wrote six murder mystery novels.