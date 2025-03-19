Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya opened up about their relationship and shared several unknown details. The couple shared it all began on Instagram after which Chaitanya asked her out on a lunch date. He flew down to Mumbai for the date and the rest is history.

How Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya met Sobhita told Vogue India that while Chaitanya followed her on Instagram, she wasn't initially following him until someone pointed it out. She said, "I was sifting through the questions when I saw one that asked, ‘Why aren’t you following Chay Akkineni?’ I was like, ‘What?’ So I went to his profile and saw that he was following only around 70 people, including me. I was a tiny bit flattered, so I followed him back.”

As both began messaging each other, one thing led to another. In April 2022, Naga Chaitanya reached Mumbai to sweep Sobhita off her feet on a lunch date.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While rumours of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's relationship were doing rounds on the internet after Chaitanya's divorce, the couple never confirmed their relationship in public until marriage.

Sobhita Dhulipala on hiding her relationship with Naga Chaitanya Sobhita shared why they kept their relationship hidden from fans. She told the magazine, “I wanted to really sit with my feelings before going around town tom-tomming it.” “He was clear-headed, even-keeled and optimistic. At that point, I was also at a place in my head where I could see that I was ready to give and to receive. The timing was just perfect,” she also added.

Talking about their marriage, the Made in Heaven actor also clarified, “There was no mic drop.” "It just happened very organically.”

How Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's parents react They shared they kept things simple. While Naga Chaitanya met her parents, Sobhita met his mom and dad. Sharing their family's reaction, once they received blessings from everyone, Chaitanya got down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage. Sobhita added, "Well, more of a crouch,”