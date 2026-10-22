Social media break? Superstar Amitabh Bachchan shares rare health update; reveals what he has been advised by doctors

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan informed his fans that he will be stepping away from his regular social media interactions after being advised by doctors to prioritise “rest and recuperation”.

The veteran actor, who celebrated his 84th birthday on October 11, shared the health update on his official X account on Wednesday, apologising for his impending absence from online activity.

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“Apologies. I beg your forgiveness; I've been advised to take some time off for a few days to rest and recuperate, so I'm not able to write anything,” Bachchan wrote in a post in Hindi.

The update came days after Big B greeted his fans outside his residence as part of his weekly Sunday darshan ritual.

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Knee injury While Bachchan did not immediately specify the exact reason for the medical advice in his X post, the update comes shortly after he suffered a knee injury while filming the 18th season of his popular television game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The actor had previously hinted at his condition a day earlier on his personal blog.

Wishing his readers on Dussehra, Bachchan wrote: "First Dussehra greetings to all.. love happiness, fulfilment, prayers. Under very strict rest and recuperation... so am not allowed to communicate.... do excuse... my apologies."

He further added, “But do take this as my respected response .. more hopefully later.”

Fans express concern The sudden hiatus sparked immediate concern among his massive online following, particularly as BigB is known for his dedication to daily blogging and methodically numbering his tweets.

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Responding to his post on X, fans flooded the comments with wishes for a speedy recovery, urging the cinema icon to prioritize his health.

“Please take care of your health. Love you sir,” one user wrote, while another commented, “We all love you. Rest well. Thanks a lot for connecting with us.”

Also Read | What makes Shah Rukh Khan different? Amitabh Bachchan reveals the reason

Amitabh Bachchan, one of Indian cinema's most celebrated stars, has enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades, with landmark films such as Deewaar, Sholay, Agneepath, Black and Piku.

He was most recently seen in the 2024 film Vettaiyan. He is next expected to appear in the sequel to the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD.

He also remains a popular television personality as the host of the long-running quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

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