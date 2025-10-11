Social media influencer Trisha Paytas joins Beetlejuice the Musical on Broadway

Social media personality Trisha Paytas is heading to Broadway. The influencer will make her stage debut as Maxine Dean in ‘Beetlejuice the Musical’ for a limited engagement from November 4–23 at the Palace Theatre in New York.

Trisha Paytas to make her Broadway debut Paytas will temporarily take over part of the role from Sharone Sayegh, who will continue portraying Juno during Paytas’s run and resume the full dual role of Maxine Dean/Juno from November 25.

The character of Maxine Dean, though minor, is a memorable part of the show — she is the wife of Maxie Dean, the chairman of Botco Industries, who attends a dinner hosted by the Deetz family.

Paytas, who rose to fame through her confessional-style vlogs, podcasts, and lifestyle videos, has long been a divisive figure online. Her candid, often controversial commentary has sparked criticism, with some accusing her of making offensive remarks.

Paytas has defended herself by calling her approach a “promotional strategy.” Despite the controversy, her loyal fan base remains strong, with 1.9 million Instagram followers and 10.9 million on TikTok.

More about ‘Beetlejuice the Musical’ ‘Beetlejuice the Musical’ began its third Broadway engagement on October 8, following a successful three-year national tour that spanned 88 cities. The current production will run for a 13-week limited engagement at the Palace Theatre until January 3, 2026.

The cast includes Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Isabella Esler as Lydia, Will Burton as Adam, Megan McGinnis as Barbara, Jenni Barber as Delia, Jesse Sharp as Charles, and Travis Mitchell as Maxie Dean, among others.

Adapted from Tim Burton’s 1988 cult classic, the musical features a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, music by Eddie Perfect, and direction by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers. Since its 2019 debut, the show has become a fan favourite, earning eight Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.

With Trisha Paytas joining the cast, the Broadway revival of Beetlejuice continues to draw both theatre enthusiasts and curious fans, promising a lively mix of eccentric humour, gothic charm, and pop-culture buzz.