Soha Ali Khan recalls emotional trauma after knife attack on Saif Ali Khan: ‘Everyone will take time to recover from it’

Actor Soha Ali Khan opened up about brother Saif Ali Khan's knife attack incident. Saif was stabbed repeatedly by an intruder at his Mumbai home. Recalling the horrific incident, Soha said the family is still processing the ‘emotional trauma’ caused by it.

Saif Ali Khan underwent surgeries after the incident and later returned to work.

Soha Ali Khan on Saif's knife attack incident Talking to Zoom, Soha said, "We are just very happy that Bhai is fine and it was a very close call and he went through a very prolonged surgery but the most important thing is that he is completely fine, completely recovered and he is well and he is back at work. Of course, everyone will take time to recover from the emotional trauma of it but he is safe.”

Previously, Soha Ali Khan’s husband, actor Kunal Kemmu revealed that he was the one to break the news of the attack on Saif Ali Khan to Soha.

“It’s very weird how fear works. I had to break this to her. We were getting our daughter ready to go to school and you just had this information and nothing else. So, am I supposed to send my daughter to school right now or not? All of those things were kind of playing on my mind,” he told ANI.

“So we did send her to school, and then I said we need to go there, and that’s when slowly we started to find out what had kind of transpired," added Kunal.

Saif stabbed at home Earlier in January, Saif Ali Khan, was attacked in the early hours at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. He was stabbed six times by a man, who broke into the actor's younger son, Jeh's room in an attempted burglary.

Saif suffered multiple injuries, including one near his neck and another near his spine. He was rushed to the hospital immediately after the incident and underwent multiple surgeries.

After the incident, security was significantly increased around his residence. Kareena Kapoor and Saif also requested paparazzi not to photograph their children anymore.

When Sara spoke about Saif Talking about it, previously Sara Ali Khan also shared at NDTV Yuva, “It could have gone so wrong... and I am so grateful that everything is fine. It was a reminder almost of the life we have. We all talk about practicing mental health. Being grateful for your life is so important. And moments like that make you realise it.”

Saif will be next seen in Jewel Thief The Heist Begins.