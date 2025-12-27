Soha Ali Khan shares cosy Christmas celebration with Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya and family. Watch

Soha Ali Khan shared a festive video showcasing her Christmas celebrations with family, including gift-wrapping and enjoying a meal together. She also highlighted her green juice routine, promoting self-care during the holiday season.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published27 Dec 2025, 07:18 PM IST
Soha Ali Khan celebrated a very Merry Christmas with her family.
Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan offered fans a candid glimpse into her Christmas celebrations this week through a video shared on social media, capturing intimate and affectionate moments with her family.

In the clip, Soha is seen with husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu wrapping presents and placing them beneath a decorated Christmas tree, setting a festive tone for the gathering. They were joined by Kunal’s parents, Ravi and Jyoti Kemmu, and his sister Karishma, underscoring the multi-generational nature of the holiday occasion.

Footage from the celebration shows the family enjoying a buffet meal together, dancing and sharing laughter, reflecting a relaxed and joyful atmosphere. The video closes with a tender moment as Soha and Kunal pose beside the Christmas tree, looking fondly at the camera.

Soha’s post comes amid a broader trend of Bollywood celebrities sharing their holiday experiences with followers, with many stars posting scenes from their festive gatherings this season.

This intimate peek into the Pataudi family’s Christmas adds to Soha’s catalogue of personal posts that showcase family life—be it holidays, birthdays or other celebrations—and highlights her commitment to both her craft and her role as a hands-on parent.

Earlier, on Christmas Eve, 24 December, Soha Ali Khan shared a video on Instagram giving followers a look at her simple green juice routine. Green juices, usually prepared with vegetables and fresh produce, are known to be filling and packed with health benefits.

She shared the video with the caption, “Christmas is all about the joy of GIVING but as women we are no strangers to giving - so this season let's TAKE - let's take some time for Christmas coloured self-care!! 1. Green for a liver detox juice. Red for a heart friendly workout. 3. White for peace of mind that comes with a good night s sleep. Happy Healthy Christmas everyone!! (sic).”

In the video, the 47-year-old added a handful of leafy greens, sliced carrots, dragonfruit and chopped cucumbers to a blender before topping it up with water. The blend turned into a thick, fresh and nutrient-rich drink. She then poured the juice into a glass and took a sip, showing off her easy, hydrating homemade mix.

