Sohail Khan admits ‘I lost someone I truly loved’ as he takes responsibility for divorce from Seema Sajdeh

Actor Sohail Khan has spoken candidly about the end of his marriage to Seema Sajdeh, admitting that he holds himself responsible for their divorce and describing it as one of the biggest regrets of his life.

Sohail Khan reflects on his divorce from Seema Sajdeh During an emotional conversation on the reality show Alliance, the 55-year-old reflected on how a difficult phase in both his personal and professional life affected his relationship with Seema. Responding to a question from fellow contestant Nikhil Chinappa, Sohail said the uncertainty surrounding his career had taken a toll on his mental state, which ultimately impacted his marriage.

Advertisement

"At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha (my work wasn't going well), so I wasn't in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I truly loved," Sohail said.

The actor also made it clear that, despite the end of their marriage, his respect for Seema remains unchanged.

"She is the mother of my two beautiful children, so more than love, I have immense respect for Seema. This will always remain a memorable show for me. Though we are separated, this show has brought us back together to talk and confide in one another. There was a missing link between us, and this show helped reconnect it," he added.

In another conversation on the show with Zaid Darbar, Sohail shared details of their co-parenting arrangement, revealing that both of their sons currently live with him. He said Seema visits the house three times a week to spend time with the children and still has a key to his home, describing their arrangement as one centred on ensuring stability for their family.

Advertisement

More about Sohail, Seema's relationship Sohail and Seema's relationship has long been one of Bollywood's most talked-about love stories. The couple married in 1998 after eloping, as their relationship reportedly faced opposition from Seema's family. Their wedding became widely known after Seema herself recounted how they ran away together before tying the knot. Over the course of their 24-year marriage, they welcomed two sons, Nirvaan and Yohaan.

Also Read | Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan blessed with baby girl

Rumours of trouble in their marriage had circulated for several years before Seema confirmed on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives that they had been living separate lives. The couple officially filed for divorce in 2022, bringing an end to their marriage after more than two decades together.

Despite the separation, both have repeatedly emphasised that they remain committed to raising their children together and have maintained an amicable relationship.

Advertisement

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.