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Sohail Khan dismisses Ozempic usage claims after drastic weight loss: ‘No fat burners…I was unwell’

Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan was accused of taking weight-loss drugs following his recent public appearances. In Alliance, he told Salman Khan about losing 12 kg during his time on the show.

Sneha Biswas
Published16 Aug 2026, 01:45 PM IST
Sohail Khan is the brother of Salman Khan.
Sohail Khan is the brother of Salman Khan.
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Actor Sohail Khan recently went viral on social media over his drastic weight loss. In his recent appearances, he looked visibly leaner than before, leaving netizens worried about his health. A section of people also accused him of using GLP-1 weight-loss drugs. Breaking his silence, Khan has finally reacted to the allegations.

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Sohail Khan reveals health issues

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sohail Khan said that he has not been on any weight-loss drugs. He shared that his health deteriorated recently, which made him control his diet. "I got a bit claustrophobic in the first few days, as it was my first time being a part of a reality show. A stomach bug added to that in the first week itself of entering the house. I must tell you, the love and concern, not only about my health, but at any given time by contestants, made me stay in for five weeks, though I was unwell in the first itself," Khan said.

Also Read | Salman Khan flaunts toned abs from gym in cryptic post amid health concerns

On Ozempic allegations

Khan, who is Salman Khan's brother, added that he didn't use any weight loss drug but only controlled his food intake. “I just needed to control what I was eating as I wanted to be a part of the challenges and be around the new family and friends that I made till the last day, and now for a lifetime. So no Ozempic, no fat burners, I’m only taking pure and loads of love and affection from everyone," he said.

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Salman Khan's weight loss

Not just Sohail, Salman Khan also recently hit headlines after he underwent a weight loss journey. Salman Khan made an appearance on Alliance, where his brother Sohail Khan was among the participants. In a segment, the two talked about how much weight they lost. Salman Khan noted that his younger brother had managed to lose weight. “You've lost weight,” he praised him. Sohail Khan said that he had lost 12 kg. In response, Salman Khan revealed that he himself had lost 16 kg. “I am down to 16," said the Tiger actor.

Also Read | Salman Khan looks unrecognisable in new video, leaves fan worried

Premiered on June 26, Alliance was hosted by Kunal Kemmu. It eatures celebrities including Ravi Kishan and daughter Riva Kishan, Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni, Daisy Shah and Zaid Darbar, Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa, Niti Taylor and Ruhee Dosani, Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed, Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) and Sabby Suri, as well as Delbar Arya and Armaan Khera.

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Mini Mathur was the winner of the season.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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