Soliciting prostitution charge against Home Alone actor Daniel Stern dropped

Los Angeles [US], February 8 (ANI): The soliciting prostitution charge against actor Daniel Stern, best known for playing Marv in the 'Home Alone' film series, has been dropped, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, as reported by People.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the charge of engaging or agreeing to engage in prostitution, filed against the 68-year-old actor following an incident in December 2025, was dismissed after Stern fulfilled the required legal conditions.

"The defendant did what he was supposed to do," a representative for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. "He completed his education class and earned a dismissal. This is our standard disposition for first-time prostitution offences."

Advertisement

Stern's attorney, Blair Ber, told the California Post that "the case was dismissed with prejudice, as it should have been from the start, and we're very pleased."

According to earlier reports by People magazine, Stern was cited at a motel in Camarillo, California, Ventura County District Attorney spokesperson Joey Buttitta said. "From what I understand, he was cited at the location and released," Buttitta said.

He was later charged on January 12, with an arraignment initially scheduled for January 13. TMZ had reported that Stern was cited on December 10.

"The Ventura County Sheriff's Office submitted their ticket or citation to us, and it is being reviewed by our prosecutors," Buttitta previously told People.

If convicted, Stern could have faced up to six months in jail and a fine of up to USD 1,000, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Advertisement