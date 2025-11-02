Solo Leveling creator teases film adaptation plans as fans await season 3 update

Fans of the hit anime and webtoon series Solo Leveling have reason to be excited once again.

Solo Leveling Creator Hints at Possible Film Adaptation While the highly anticipated Season 3 has yet to be confirmed, the series’ creator, Chugong, has hinted at a potential feature film adaptation currently being discussed.

The news comes shortly after the success of Season 2, which aired during the first quarter of 2025 and further expanded the global fanbase of the popular fantasy franchise.

According to CBR, Chugong revealed in a recent interview that talks for a Solo Leveling film are already underway. However, no plot details have been disclosed, leaving fans wondering whether the movie will adapt a specific story arc from the webtoon or explore an entirely new narrative.

The author’s comments have reignited excitement among fans, many of whom have been eagerly waiting for updates on the future of the franchise.

It is worth noting that Solo Leveling has already seen success on the big screen before. The compilation film Solo Leveling: ReAwakening, which condensed key events from the first season, grossed over $6.3 million worldwide. The financial performance of ReAwakening demonstrated the series’ strong box-office appeal, particularly in markets such as South Korea, Japan, and North America.

Solo Leveling Live-Action Underway featuring Byeon Woo-seok Beyond the rumoured feature film, Solo Leveling is also expanding into live-action. A Netflix adaptation is currently in production, featuring Byeon Woo-seok as protagonist Sung Jin-woo and Han So-hee as Cha Hae-in.

While Netflix has yet to announce an official release date, the casting of two prominent South Korean actors has raised expectations for a high-quality adaptation.

Originally written by Chugong and illustrated by the late artist Dubu (Jang Sung-rak), Solo Leveling began as a web novel in 2016 before being adapted into a digital manhwa (webtoon) in 2018. The series follows Sung Jinwoo, the world’s weakest hunter, who gains the power to level up without limits after surviving a deadly dungeon.

The blend of action, mystery, and character evolution quickly made it one of the most-read webtoons globally, accumulating billions of views and spawning a massive international fandom.