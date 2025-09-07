Solo Leveling Season 3 likely set to release in 2027—here’s what fans can expect from the next chapter

Despite no official confirmation yet, the announcement for ‘Solo Leveling’ Season 3 may be closer than fans realise. During Sony’s 2025 Business Segment Presentation & Fireside Chat, ‘Solo Leveling’ was named one of the company’s top anime properties, standing proudly beside global hits like ‘Demon Slayer’. This indicates continued interest and investment in the franchise.

Advertisement

Solo Leveling Season 3 May Take Time—But It’s Definitely Coming While the anime was notably absent from the Aniplex Fest 2025 lineup, this seems more like a strategic delay than a sign of cancellation. Given the overwhelming success of Season 2—making ‘Solo Leveling’ the most-watched anime of all time on Crunchyroll—there’s little doubt Season 3 will happen. It’s just a matter of timing.

When Can Fans Expect Season 3? Though some fans are hoping for a 2026 release, that’s almost impossible. Based on past production timelines, it would take at least a full year to complete another season. The more realistic window is 2027.

Yes, the wait will be long—but the anime industry is used to patient fans. In the meantime, several new titles from 2025 can help fill the gap. Some great recommendations include:

Advertisement

'Takopi's Original Sin'

‘Lord of Mysteries’

‘My Hero Academia: Vigilantes’

‘Sakamoto Days’

For those open to older animation, classics like ‘One Piece’, ‘Hunter x Hunter’, ‘Dragon Ball’, and ‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ remain timeless.

What to Expect in Season 3 Season 3 will bring bigger stakes and deeper mysteries. Sung Jinwoo will confront the Monarchs—supernatural beings threatening world peace. He will also meet the Architect of the System, the very force behind his powers. The story will introduce Thomas Andre, the strongest Hunter in the world, paving the way for intense battles and surprising alliances.

Though there’s no trailer, poster, or date yet, ‘Solo Leveling’ remains too valuable to disappear. The silence is strategic, not final.

So while Season 3 is not here yet, fans can rest assured—Sung Jinwoo’s story is far from over.