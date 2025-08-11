Some love stories transcend time...' Karan Johar celebrates 19 years of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): Karan Johar is celebrating 19 years of 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' - his third film as a director. Taking to his Instagram handle, the filmmaker shared a nostalgic post, along with BTS clips from the streets of New York.

He also shared a carousel of pictures with the team.

From Karan discussing scenes with the lead actors - Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan, to the members having a fun time goofing around during breaks, the video included several unseen moments.

In his caption, Karan Johar shared his sentiments for the film and wrote, "Some love stories transcend time and still hold all the power they once did...KANK for me will always be that. My third film in and I was moved again by the absolute honour of having such terrific people on set with me to make a story that was bold...brave and full of only heart."

Fans quickly flooded the comment section and showered the film with love,

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who also appears in the BTS visuals, wrote, "Memories for life .. New York."

Directed by Karan Johar, nearly five years after 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,' the 2006 film tells the story of Dev (Shah Rukh Khan) and Maya (Rani Mukerji), who come across each other in the middle of their failing marriages. While they try to help each other to save their marriages, Dev and Maya end up falling in love, leading to much drama in their lives.

The film opened to mixed reviews; however, it has managed to win the fans' hearts over the years.

The songs of 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' became quite popular, including titles like 'Mitwa,' 'Rock n Roll,' 'Where's The Party Tonight,' and 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.'