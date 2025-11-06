'Some stories only women can tell': Bulbbul star Paoli Dam on working with female filmmakers

By Nikita Bishay

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 6 (ANI): Actor Paoli Dam, known for her powerful and layered performances both in films and OTT shows, has time and again explored female-centric stories, including her latest release, 'Ganoshotru'.

Paoli, who has collaborated with multiple women filmmakers over the years, believes only women can visualise certain stories, bringing more sensitivity to the storytelling process.

Speaking to ANI, Paoli Dam reflected on her work with 'Ganoshotru' director Modhura Palit, as well as her acclaimed projects like Anvita Dutt's 'Bulbbul' and Indrani Chakrabarti's 'Chhaad'.

"While Chhaad was Indrani's debut film, Bulbbul was Anvita's debut, and so was Ganoshotru for Modhura Palit. The dynamics are very nice. And I think there are certain stories which only a woman can convey with a lot of ease. I have also worked with some amazing male directors and even first-time filmmakers. Still, I think there are stories only meant for women - to be able to say more subtly, sensitively, and beautifully," Paoli explained.

The actor also opened up about her latest work, 'Ganoshotru', where she portrays the character of Troilokya Rani Devi, who was dubbed as India's first female serial killer.

Stepping in to bring yet another untold story of a woman, rooted in 18th-century Calcutta, Paoli shared, "Troilokya Devi is somebody I wanted to play for the last couple of years. What intrigued me about this character is the mind space of the person. She lost her husband at a very early age, after which she was thrown into prostitution. From that space, her entire journey turned into a survival instinct."

Paoli, who expressed her longtime wish to play the character of Troilokyo Devi, revealed that she was surprised when the opportunity came her way.

"When my producers approached me for the show and shared details about the character, I was taken aback as I had wanted to portray her for a long time. And I was like, 'Why just one episode and why not just the entire series?'" she said.

'Ganoshotru', a ZEE5 original series, focuses on the lives and reigns of five of West Bengal's most feared public enemies -- villains, whose terror once gripped different corners of the state. Besides Paoli Dam, the show also features Rudranil Ghosh, Ayush Das, Deborpriyo Mukherjee, and Subrata Dutta.