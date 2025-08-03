Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur's comedy movie earns nearly ₹15 crore in 2 days

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur's comedy movie, Son of Sardaar 2, has earned a fair share at the Indian box office, earning nearly 15 crore in two days.

Despite mixed reviews from critics and viewers, the movie has successfully cut through the stiff competition from other Bollywood titles, including the newly released Dhadak 2 and the blockbuster Saiyaara.

On its opening day, Son of Sardaar 2 earned more than double that of Dhadak 2, which featured Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, and has continued to maintain its lead on the second day. Both movies were released on Friday, August 1.

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Son of Sardaar 2 earned ₹7.5 crore on Saturday, the same as it minted on its opening day on Friday.

With this, the Vijay Kumar Arora directorial has collected a total of ₹14.75 crore in two days.

Meanwhile, Dhadak 2's opening day collection stood at ₹3.35 crore, while on day 2, it earned ₹3.75 crore. Dhadak 2's two-day collection stands at ₹7.25 crore.

Son of Sardaar 2 is expected to maintain its momentum on Sunday.

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection: Occupancy Son of Sardaar 2 had an overall 25.94% Hindi occupancy on Saturday:

Morning Shows: 8.05%

Afternoon Shows: 22.96%

Evening Shows: 28.10%

Night Shows: 44.65%

In terms of city-wise performance, Jaipur (32%) and Lucknow (29%) emerged as top contributors in terms of occupancy. The NCR region followed closely at 28%, while Bengaluru (25.67%), Pune (22.33%), and Chennai (19.33%) also reported moderate turnout.

About Son of Sardaar 2 Produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, the star cast of SOS2 features Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta and the late Mukul Dev in significant roles.

Set in Punjab and Scotland, the film was originally scheduled to hit cinemas on July 25, but due to undisclosed reasons for delay, the release was postponed to August 1.