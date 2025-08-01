Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn movie beats Dhadak 2, nears ₹1 crore mark

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: The most anticipated Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's comedy drama hit the silver screen on Friday, August 1. Despite stiff competition from new release ‘Dhadak 2,’ starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri and blockbuster ‘Saiyaara,’ starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Son of Sardaar 2 is set to cross ₹1 crore mark.

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 According to film industry tracker Sacnilk estimates at 1:20 PM, Vijay Kumar Arora directorial movie collected ₹82 lakh in India on its opening day. Meanwhile, Dhadak 2 raked in ₹58 lakh net at the domestic box office.

Son of Sardaar 2 review Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel gave the movie 3 star rating and in a post on X called Son of Sardaar 2 “a well-packaged entertainer that pleasantly surprises. While the trailer hinted at a routine slapstick comedy, the film turns out to be an engaging blend of situational humor, emotions, and nostalgia.”

He further noted that the family-friendly-entertainer shows 56-year-old actor in top form, “His comic timing and screen presence elevate the film. He shoulders the entire narrative with ease and delivers a knockout performance. #MrunalThakur lends good support with her solid performance, while Ravi Kishan, Vindu Dara Singh, and others chip in well.”

Watch Son of Sardaar 2 trailer here:

Produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, the star cast of SOS2 features Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta and the late Mukul Dev in significant roles.