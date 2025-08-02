Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's comedy movie way ahead of Dhadak 2, opens at...

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur's comedy movie, Son of Sardaar 2, has successfully cut through the stiff competition from romantic dramas – newly released Dhadak 2 and the blockbuster Saiyaara, to make its mark on the Indian box office.

Despite mixed reviews from critics and viewers, Son of Sardaar 2's opening-day collection was more than double of Dhadak 2, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. Both movies were released on Friday, August 1.

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Son of Sardaar 2, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, earned ₹6.75 crore on its opening day on Friday.

Meanwhile, Dhadak 2's opening day collection stood at ₹3.35 crore

The numbers for the comedy movie are expected to improve over the weekend.

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection: Occupancy Son of Sardaar 2 had an overall 22.56% Hindi occupancy on Friday, August 1:

Morning Shows: 10.24%

Afternoon Shows: 17.88%

Evening Shows: 21.84%

Night Shows: 40.27%

Lucknow, Jaipur and Delhi NCR recorded the highest occupancy.

Son of Sardaar 2: Expert reviews Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel gave the movie 3 star rating and in a post on X called Son of Sardaar 2 “a well-packaged entertainer that pleasantly surprises. While the trailer hinted at a routine slapstick comedy, the film turns out to be an engaging blend of situational humour, emotions, and nostalgia.”

But analyst Taran Adarsh said Son of Sardaar 2 was a “joy-less ride,” giving it only 1.5 stars. “…lacks fun, laughter, excitement, and freshness... The dated writing is the biggest culprit... Most importantly, the jokes don't land,” he said.

“Barring a few funny moments, the film struggles to hold your attention,” Adarsh added.

About Son of Sardaar 2 Produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, the star cast of SOS2 features Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta and the late Mukul Dev in significant roles.

Set in Punjab and Scotland, the film was originally scheduled to hit cinemas on July 25, but due to undisclosed reasons for delay, the release was postponed to August 1.