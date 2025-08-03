Subscribe

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur's film set to cross ₹25 crore mark

Sneha Biswas
Updated3 Aug 2025, 09:36 PM IST
Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur's comedy movie, Son of Sardaar 2, released on Friday. The film had a lukewarm opening at the box office, but improved over the weekend. Son of Sardaar 2 is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora.

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Son of Sardaar 2 minted 7.74 crore on day 3 from its morning, afternoon and evening shows across India.

The total business made by the film so far is 23.24 crore.

While this is live data from the website, the final figure will be out after the night show.

If the film maintains its current momentum, it is expected to cross the 25 crore mark by tonight.

Son of Sardaar 2 had an overall 34.50% occupancy on Sunday. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 11.47%

Afternoon Shows: 40.44%

Evening Shows: 51.58%

Night Shows: Awaited

The highest number of screenings for Son of Sardaar 2 was in Delhi-NCR, with 631 shows. Mumbai followed with 396 shows, and Ahmedabad came next with 356 shows.

In terms of occupancy, regions like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune and Bengaluru are leading ever since Son of Sardaar 2 released on Friday.

The comedy film is facing a tough competition from YRF's hit Saiyaara and Hombale Films' animated film Mahavatar Narsimha. Dharma's latest Dhadak 2 was also released this week.

About Son of Sardaar 2

Son of Sardaar 2 is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N.R. Pachisia and Pravin Talreja.

It is a standalone sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar. Starring Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra in the lead, the film is also the posthumous film of late actor Mukul Dev.

Mukul Dev died, reportedly due to an illness. He was hospitalised in May 2025 and later moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) before he passed away on May 23rd in New Delhi. He was 54.

Meanwhile, Son of Sardaar 2 received mixed reviews from critics.

Film industry expert Taran Adarsh called the film ‘disappointing’ in his social media review.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “A joyless ride – lacks fun, laughter, excitement, and freshness... The dated writing is the biggest culprit... Most importantly, the jokes don't land. #SOS2 #SOS2Review #SonOfSardaar2Review Director #VijayKumarArora tries to blend comedy and drama – but the result is a mess… Barring a few funny moments, the film struggles to hold your attention. Even the supremely talented #AjayDevgn is unable to salvage the show... Only #RaviKishan and #DeepakDobriyal manage to make a lasting impression.”

 
