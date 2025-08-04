Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn's comedy movie sees decent opening weekend numbers, mints...

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur's comedy movie Son of Sardaar 2 witnessed a decent opening weekend at the Indian box office, thanks to its steady momentum over the first three days since release on August 1.

The movie received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. While some were happy to see the “brain-rot” comedy, others found it dull and said the jokes didn't land well.

Nonetheless, Son of Sardaar 2 emerged as a winner in terms of box office collection on the opening weekend compared to its competition from another Bollywood release on the same day, Dhadak 2.

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Son of Sardaar 2 maintained an upward streak through the opening weekend. On Sunday, Day 3, the movie earned ₹9.64 crore, which was 16.85% more than its Saturday earnings.

The Ajay Devgn movie, which opened at ₹7.25 crore, had collected ₹8.25 crore on Saturday, Day 2.

With this, Son of Sardaar 2 amassed a total of ₹25.14 crore in its opening weekend.

While Dhadak 2, with positive reviews, earned only ₹11.42 crore over the weekend.

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection: Occupancy Son of Sardaar 2 had an overall 34.90% Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

Morning Shows: 11.47%

Afternoon Shows: 40.44%

Evening Shows: 51.58%

Night Shows: 36.12%

In terms of city-wise performance, Jaipur (49%) and Lucknow (42.50%) emerged as top contributors in terms of occupancy. The NCR region followed closely at 41.75%, while Chennai (37%), Pune (35.25%), and Bengaluru (33.75%) also reported moderate turnout.

About Son of Sardaar 2 Produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, the star cast of SOS2 features Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta and the late Mukul Dev in significant roles.

Set in Punjab and Scotland, the film was originally scheduled to hit cinemas on July 25, but due to undisclosed reasons for delay, the release was postponed to August 1.