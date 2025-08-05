Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn movie struggles to convert hype into footfalls, sees 73% drop

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur's comedy movie Son of Sardaar 2 faces stiff challenges at the box office. Amid its struggle to retain momentum, while Mahavatar Narsimha and Saiyaara continue to command strong hold, the movie saw 72.97 percent fall in collection on first Monday.

Advertisement

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Vijay Kumar Arora directorial movie failed to monetise the hype and collected ₹2.5 crore net in India on August 4, film industry tracker Sacnilk reported. During its 4-day run in theatres the most-awaited sequel to 2012 Son of Sardaar collected ₹27.25 crore net. With dwindling numbers, it registered 11.81% Hindi occupancy on August 4.

It opened to ₹7.25 crore net on August 1 and witnessed decent earnings on the first weekend. On Saturday, the movie produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, raked in ₹8.25 crore and on Sunday, it did a business of ₹9.25 crore net. As per Sacnilk, its 4-day total stands at ₹27.25 crore net.

Advertisement

Son of Sardaar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Worldwide collection: ₹34.75 crore gross in 3 days

Overseas collection: ₹5 crore gross in 3 days

Set in Punjab and Scotland, the film was made on a budget of ₹80-90 crore, as per Filmibeat. The star cast features Mukul Dev, Vindu Dara Singh, Ravi Kishan and Kubbra Sait in significant roles.

Produced under the banners Ajay Devgn FFilms and Jio Studios, the movie features Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Pandey, Kubbra Sait, Vindu Dara Singh, Mukul Dev, and Ashwini Kalsekar, alongside lead actors.

Also Read | Saiyaara OTT release set for Netflix; Diwali debut on the cards

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “Dhadak2 falls short of expectations... Despite favourable word of mouth, the film has struggled to convert appreciation into footfalls over its opening weekend.”

Advertisement