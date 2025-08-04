Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's comedy film struggles to maintain pace, mints THIS amount

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur's comedy movie Son of Sardaar 2 is facing tough competition at the box office. The film is struggling to keep up its pace against box office heavyweights like Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha and Dhadak 2. The film has recorded a sharp decline in its earnings due to weekdays.

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Son of Sardaar 2 earned ₹1.21 crore from morning, afternoon and evening shows. While this is live data from the website, the film saw about an 86.92% drop in its earnings from Sunday to Monday.

The total earnings of the film are ₹25.96 crore.

Son of Sardaar 2 had an overall 10.20% occupancy on Monday. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 6.21%

Afternoon Shows: 11.16%

Evening Shows: 13.23%

Night Shows: Awaited

Regions including Delhi NCR and Mumbai, with 595 shows and 348 shows respectively, recorded the highest number of screenings of the film. Following closely is Ahmedabad with 327 shows.

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 3, Son of Sardaar 2 earned ₹9.25 crore in India. On the same day, the film's India Net Collection was ₹ 24.75 crore, while the Worldwide Collection was ₹ 34.75 crore. The Overseas Collection was ₹ 5 crore, and the India Gross Collection was ₹ 29.75 crore on day 3.

Son of Sardaar 2 The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora.

It is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande. Besides Ajay and Mrunal in the lead, the film also features Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta and the late Mukul Dev.

The film is a standalone sequel to the 2012 comedy Son of Sardaar.

Son of Sardaar 2 was originally scheduled to hit cinemas on July 25. However, due to unknown reasons, the film's release was postponed. It finally hit the big screen on August 1.

The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience.

The Live Mint review of the film mentioned: “Shot in Punjab and the UK, the film does have visual appeal and a clean production design. But these surface-level strengths can’t compensate for a screenplay that doesn’t know whether it wants to be a satire, a family entertainer, or a commentary on modern relationships.”

“The film lurches between farce and sentimentality without ever finding its comic rhythm, seeming constantly unsure of who it’s entertaining,” the review concluded.