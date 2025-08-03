'Son of Sardaar 2’ Day 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur's film shows modest growth in first weekend

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur’s comedy Son of Sardaar 2 has managed to hold its ground at the Indian box office, carving out its own space despite stiff competition from the romantic drama Dhadak 2, which also released on the same day as Son of Sardaar 2.

While the sequel to the 2012 hit didn’t see a dramatic spike, the day 2 collection marks a slight improvement, aided by the weekend push.

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ posted steady numbers at the box office on its second day, with early estimates placing Saturday’s earnings at ₹7.50 crore. Combined with its opening day figure of ₹7.25 crore, the film has brought in ₹14.75 crore so far.

Occupancy across theatres also reflected a modest rise. The film saw 8.05% occupancy in morning shows, 22.96% in the afternoon, and 28.10% in evening shows—indicating a gradual increase in footfalls as the day progressed.

Theatre Occupancy Region Wise In terms of city-wise performance, Jaipur (32.00%) and Lucknow (29.00%) emerged as top contributors in terms of occupancy. The NCR region followed closely at 28.00%, while Bengaluru (25.67%), Pune (22.33%), and Chennai (19.33%) also reported moderate turnout.

Mumbai (19.00%), Chandigarh (19.33%), and Hyderabad (16.00%) showed average engagement, whereas cities like Ahmedabad (10.00%), Kolkata (14.33%), Bhopal (14.67%), and Surat (5.00%) reported relatively low attendance.