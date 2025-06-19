Subscribe

Son of Sardaar 2 release date OUT: Ajay Devgn fans can't keep calm, say they are ‘super excited’

Son of Sardaar 2, featuring Mrunal Thakur, marks Ajay Devgn's return to the comedy genre after a long hiatus.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published19 Jun 2025, 01:57 PM IST
Son of Sardaar 2 will hit the theatres on July 25.
Son of Sardaar 2 will hit the theatres on July 25.(Instagram)

Son of Sardaar 2 release date OUT: Ajay Devgn just dropped the official release date of his upcoming movie, Son of Sardaar 2, and the fans got ‘super excited’.

In an Instagram post, Devgn shared a poster of Son of Sardaar 2, featuring himself in a turban. “The Return of the Sardaar,” he wrote alongside.

Son of Sardaar 2 is the sequel to Ajay Devgn's 2012 hit action-comedy, which also starred Sonakshi Sinha. This follow-up, featuring Mrunal Thakur, marks the 56-year-old actor's return to the comedy genre after a long hiatus.

Son of Sardaar 2 release date

Ajay Devgn said the movie, Son of Sardaar 2, will hit the theatres on July 25.

“SOS2 in cinemas near you on 25th July,” Devgn wrote in his Instagram post.

Check out Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 post here:

Here's how fans reacted:

Son of Sardaar 2 fans were “super excited” about the release of the sequel to hit 2021 action comedy. “Wooowww, wohoooooo,” was a common sentiment.

A fan said, “Oo Paaji,” while another added, “Paaji is Back!”

“I'm super excited,” said a fan. “ZABARDAST,” added another.

However, the excitement for the movie was dulled by the memory of late actor Mukul Dev, who passed away on May 24 at the age of 54.

“Without Mukul Dev, no Son of Sardaar,” said a fan.

Vindu Singh, a part of Son of Sardaar cast, also remembered his friend and co-star Mukul and said, “Mukul will be watching over us like an angel bhai ! What a movie, can’t wait for 25th july jaldi le aao biggest blockbuster of 2025! (sic)”

YouTuber Elvish Yadav will also be making his debut with Son of Sardaar. His fans also showed excitement for his role in the movie. “Excited to see Elvish Yadav.”

The film also reportedly features Sanjay Dutt, Sahil Mehta, Kubbra Sait and Ravi Kishan.

 
