Son of Sardaar 2 release delayed amid Saiyaara’s strong box office run, fans react online

Ajay Devgn Films has officially announced a new release date for their upcoming comedy caper, ‘Son of Sardaar 2’. Originally scheduled to hit cinemas on July 25, 2025, the film will now release on August 1, 2025. While the production house did not disclose a specific reason for the delay, fans and industry watchers have already begun speculating.

One prevailing theory points to the ongoing box office wave of the romantic drama ‘Saiyaara’, which has reportedly opened to strong numbers across India. The unexpected success of the film may have prompted Devgn’s team to reconsider the timing of their release.

Taking to social media, Ajay Devgn Films made the announcement with a characteristically upbeat note, “Jassi Paaji and toli will see you in cinemas worldwide on 1st August 2025 (sic).”

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ serves as a sequel to the 2012 comedy Son of Sardaar. Alongside Ajay Devgn, the film stars Mrunal Thakur and Vindu Dara Singh, and is co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja.

Internet Reacts to the Postponement Though the shift might appear strategic, the internet response has been anything but subtle.

Social media users were quick to voice their opinions on the new date and the film’s prospects, “Haha, looks like Ajay Devgn got scared of #Saiyaara’s wave! If he postpones Son Of Sardaar 2 by a month fir bhi ye flop hi hogi! (sic)”

Another person wrote, “Debut actor ne leli iski toh Dhadak 2 bhi pel degi 1 August ko (sic).”

A third user commented, “Even a week won’t be enough to save it from the Saiyaara storm. Delay all you want, the verdict’s already written – DISASTER incoming (sic).”