Son of Sardaar 2 review: Internet is loving the comedy in Ajay Devgn's movie, call it ‘paisa vasool family entertainer’

Son of Sardaar 2 review: Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, is winning the Internet with its brain-rotting comedy, and the social media users are convinced that it is the ultimate “paisa vasool family entertainer” of the year.

The movie, which hit the theatres on Friday, August 1, left social media abuzz with the release of its song Pehla Tu Duja Tu, which got trolled, but talked about, because of its viral finger dance.

At the box office, Son of Sardaar 2 is facing major competition from Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's blockbuster movie Saiyaara, and the newly released Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri.

Here's how the Internet reacted to Son of Sardaar 2: Son of Sardaar 2 has been praised for delivering what it promised – brain-rotting comedy, and social media users have urged the audience to just enjoy the “masala ride” instead of expecting depth in it.

“It's a wonderful movie, lots of comedy, lots of laughing moment, it's a completely family entertainers,” said a user.

Another user said, “It's a full Paisa vasool family entertainer, you will laugh and you will be entertained and that's what this film promised.”

A user said, “Son of Sardaar 2 delivers what it promises — a loud, colorful, and crowd-pleasing entertainer. Perfect for a festive family watch!”

“Don’t go in expecting depth, just sit back and enjoy the masala ride,” he added.

One user said, “Son Of Sardaar 2 is a feel-good comedy drama with a strong emotional core & a beautiful representation of how deeply rooted values can shine even in foreign lands.”

“Son Of Sardaar 2 has its old gags alive to make you tickle everytime. Ajay Devgn as Jassi is quite promising. Entire cast is satisfying. The only minor flaws lie in the screenplay but a fun BRAINROT,” added another.

However, there were users who found the movie to be the “WORST FILM OF THE YEAR”.

“Son Of Sardaar 2 is something that’s gonna give you a HEADACHE right from the first scene to the last !! Literally speaking, there is not a SINGLE SEQUENCE that makes you laugh,” a user said.

They added, “The screenplay seems like it was written during a LUNCH BREAK, the DIALOGUES sound like REJECTED WhatsApp forwards, and the PRESENTATION? Even school assemblies have better production value.”

Ajay Devgn's acting was also questioned in the movie, with netizens saying that he is becoming what Akshay Kumar used to be – “an actor with ZERO EFFORT, FULL-ON SLEEPWALK & POOR ACTING.”

About Son of Sardaar 2 Set in Punjab and Scotland, this Vijay Kumar Arora directorial is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande.