Son of Sardar 2 comes up with ‘Tuesday’ offer, tickets at ₹99 after earnings drop 77%

Son of Sardar 2 has come up with ‘Tuesday’ offer, tickets are being offered at huge discount and are available at 99. This comes after earnings fell 77 percent on Day 11. 

Fareha Naaz
Updated12 Aug 2025, 09:36 AM IST
Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ released in theatres on August 1 and has now come with a discount offer.
Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ released in theatres on August 1 and has now come with a discount offer.(Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

The filmmakers of Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ have come up with a new strategy to monetise its collection on Day 12. Vijay Kumar Arora directorial film will be available in theatres across India at 99 only on second Tuesday, August 12.

The lighthearted entertainer and a sequel to the hit 2012 film ‘Son of Sardaar’ saw 76.80 percent drop in earnings on second Monday. Thus, the offer was launched to give a boost to the movie in the second week and revive earnings, making the discount a treat for the audience.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “#SonOfSardaar2 available for 99 tomorrow across India.. Audience should give it a watch for light hearted entertainment. This film would have done much better had it not faced multiple Competition from juggernauts like #Saiyaara & #MahavatarNarsimha.”

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11

On Day 11 in theatres, the comedy drama minted 87 lakh net in India, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. This comes after, the comedy movie raked in 7.75 crore net over the second weekend. This brings the domestic earnings total over 11-day run to 42.87 crore net.

Son of Sardaar 2 is Mrunal Thakur's third best performing movie, but for Ajay Devgn this sequel does not fall in the top 10 list and is yet to take over its predecessor. Produced under the banners Ajay Devgn FFilms and Jio Studios, the film collected 7.25 crore net on its opening day.

Besides lead actor Ajay Devgn, the star cast features Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Pandey, Kubbra Sait, Vindu Dara Singh, Mukul Dev, and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles.

Son of Sardaar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, Son of Sardaar 2 did a business of 60.50 crore gross in 10 days by amassing 10 crore gross in the overseas market.

 
