Sonakshi Sinha bags ₹1.92 crore lease deal by renting her premium Bandra apartment to Kuwait Consulate: Report

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha might have struck one of the most high-profile real estate deals of this year with her sprawling apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai. She leased out her property for a year to the Consulate General of the State of Kuwait, earning a total rent of ₹1.92 crore for the tenure, as per reports.

Sonakshi Sinha rents out Bandra Apartment According to the property registration documents accessed by the data-driven real estate firm CRE Matrix, Sinha's apartment will be rented by the Consulate General for the residential accommodation of the Consul General, Emad Abdul Aziz Al-Kharaz. The Consulate General will be residing with his family and staff.

The luxurious apartment is reportedly located on a higher floor of the residential tower Aureate in Bandra West, offering an ocean view. The skyscraper is believed to house corporate tycoons, high-profile personalities and celebrities.

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About Sonakshi Sinha's apartment The Dabangg actor's apartment spans a substantial 4,350 sq ft of carpet area and also includes a 27 sq ft servant's toilet, according to property documents, reported by Hindustan Times.

The residence was leased along with three dedicated parking spaces. The size and configuration of the apartment place it among the larger residences available in the upscale Bandra micro-market.

The property also comes with an extensive range of lifestyle and wellness amenities. Facilities such as a gymnasium, library, conference room, yoga studio, clubhouse, children's play area, banquet hall, walking and jogging tracks, open-sky fitness centre, and three landscaped garden spaces are said to be available at the property.

Additionally, it also offers separate swimming pools for men and women. According to the lease documents, the tenant will have access to all these amenities without any additional charges.

The deal was registered on May 25, 2026. A stamp duty of ₹96,000 alongside a registration fee of ₹1,000 was paid at the time of the transaction, added the report.

How much is the rent The rent for the opulent apartment comes down to ₹16 lakh per month. The lease commencement date is June 7, 2026, and the license expiry date is June 6, 2027 for the 12-month lock-in period.

As per the the contract, Sonakshi Sinha will pay for the society maintenance charges, municipal taxes, and water taxes.

However, the Consulate will bear the cost of day-to-day Common Area Maintenance (CAM) and other utility bills, such as electricity, high-speed Wi-Fi, satellite cable, telephone connections, and regular cleaning of the premium premises, as per their contract.

Sonakshi Sinha is the daughter of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha.

On the work front, after Nikita Roy and Jatadhara, Sonakshi Sinha was recently seen in the legal courtroom drama, System. It also starred Jyothika and Ashutosh Gowariker.

System was helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and was released on 22 May. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Lately Sinha has been picky about her projects. She is yet to announce her next release after System.