Sonakshi Sinha bags ₹1.92 crore lease deal by renting her premium Bandra apartment to Kuwait Consulate: Report

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha might have struck one of the most high-profile real estate deals of this year with her sprawling apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai. She leased out her property for a year to the Consulate General of the State of Kuwait, earning a total rent of ₹1.92 crore for the tenure, as per reports.

Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha rents out Bandra Apartment According to the property registration documents accessed by the data-driven real estate firm CRE Matrix, Sinha's apartment will be rented by the Consulate General for the residential accommodation of the Consul General, Emad Abdul Aziz Al-Kharaz. The Consulate General will be residing with his family and staff.

The luxurious apartment is reportedly located on a higher floor of the residential tower Aureate in Bandra West, offering an ocean view. The skyscraper is believed to house corporate tycoons, high-profile personalities and celebrities.

Also Read | Anupam Kher lives on rent at 71 after selling property to Alia Bhatt

About Sonakshi Sinha's apartment The Dabangg actor's apartment spans a substantial 4,350 sq ft of carpet area and also includes a 27 sq ft servant's toilet, according to property documents, reported by Hindustan Times.

The residence was leased along with three dedicated parking spaces. The size and configuration of the apartment place it among the larger residences available in the upscale Bandra micro-market.

Advertisement

The property also comes with an extensive range of lifestyle and wellness amenities. Facilities such as a gymnasium, library, conference room, yoga studio, clubhouse, children's play area, banquet hall, walking and jogging tracks, open-sky fitness centre, and three landscaped garden spaces are said to be available at the property.

Additionally, it also offers separate swimming pools for men and women. According to the lease documents, the tenant will have access to all these amenities without any additional charges.

The deal was registered on May 25, 2026. A stamp duty of ₹96,000 alongside a registration fee of ₹1,000 was paid at the time of the transaction, added the report.

How much is the rent The rent for the opulent apartment comes down to ₹16 lakh per month. The lease commencement date is June 7, 2026, and the license expiry date is June 6, 2027 for the 12-month lock-in period.

Advertisement

As per the the contract, Sonakshi Sinha will pay for the society maintenance charges, municipal taxes, and water taxes.

However, the Consulate will bear the cost of day-to-day Common Area Maintenance (CAM) and other utility bills, such as electricity, high-speed Wi-Fi, satellite cable, telephone connections, and regular cleaning of the premium premises, as per their contract.

Sonakshi Sinha is the daughter of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha.

On the work front, after Nikita Roy and Jatadhara, Sonakshi Sinha was recently seen in the legal courtroom drama, System. It also starred Jyothika and Ashutosh Gowariker.

System was helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and was released on 22 May. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Lately Sinha has been picky about her projects. She is yet to announce her next release after System.

Advertisement

She is quiet active on social media where she keeps her fans posted about her life, work and other-related updates.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.