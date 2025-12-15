Sonakshi Sinha calls out rising online attacks on actors and critics, urges stricter laws to stop the abuse

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has spoken out strongly against the growing culture of online harassment aimed at members of the film industry, including actors and film critics, calling the trend disturbing and increasingly normalised.

Sonakshi Sinha slams the negativity against critics and actors The actor raised the issue at a recent event in Mumbai, a video of which has since circulated widely on social media.

Addressing the issue head-on, Sonakshi said, "Jo cheez jisse mujhe aur dikkat hai (the thing that troubled me) is this open attack on people online."

She went on to stress that the problem is not limited to performers alone. "Jo sabke saath hota hai, actors ke saath bhi hota hai, abhi toh critics ke saath hai (It happens with everyone from actors to critics)," she added, underlining how criticism and dissent are increasingly being met with coordinated backlash.

Calling for systemic intervention rather than individual coping mechanisms, the actor emphasised the need for stronger regulation.

The Dabangg actress said, "I think that is something that we should all work towards putting an end to and try to figure a solution to that.. Ke koi bhi kahin bhi baithkar aapko kuch bhi bol rahe hai and there is not much people can do about it (that anyone from any part of the world can say anything to you and you can’t do anything about it).

"I feel we need to have strict laws to control it and keep a check on it," Sonakshi said.

Her remarks come at a time when online discourse around films has become increasingly polarised, with criticism often devolving into personal attacks, abuse and intimidation.

Several actors and critics have previously spoken about the mental toll of sustained online trolling, while industry bodies have repeatedly flagged the absence of effective deterrents.

Why and how are Sonakshi's comments relevant? Sonakshi’s comments resonate strongly in light of the recent backlash surrounding Dhurandhar. Following the film’s release, several critics who offered mixed or negative reviews reported being subjected to intense online hate and coordinated negativity.

In some cases, reviewers were forced to take down their reviews altogether due to the scale of harassment. The episode reignited conversations around freedom of expression, the safety of critics, and the increasingly hostile environment for honest film discourse.

