Sonakshi Sinha joins Nano Banana AI saree trend, gets retro makeover. Here's how netizens reacted

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha became the latest one to join the Google Gemini Nano Banana AI saree trend. She got a retro makeover with Gemini AI pictures.

Sonakshi Sinha joins Google Gemini Nano Banana AI saree trend On Sunday, the official Instagram account of YouTube Creators India posted Sonakshi Sinha's pictures with a twist in a joint post. Powered by Gemini AI, the actor looked stunning in her vintage saree avatars.

The first picture showcased Sonakshi Sinha looking gorgeous as ever in a striking red saree, her hair swept elegantly to one side and adorned with a flower.

The next image captured her in a bubbly avatar, dressed in a printed salwar that exuded vintage vibes, her look completed with two playful ponytails as she posed alongside a dog in the AI-generated frame.

In the following shot, the actor was seen deeply engrossed in reading a book while draped in a graceful blue saree. She sat on an old-school bench, with the gentle flow of air adding movement to her hair, enhancing the theme of the photo.

The last one presented a more glammed-up, vintage saree look of Sinha, where she stunned in another red saree paired with minimal jewellery and a small bindi for a timeless appeal.

See pictures:

The post read: “Giving @aslisona a retro makeover with Nano Banana on #GoogleGemini. Which look is your favorite for her next YouTube Short? Vote below.”

Netizens react to Sonakshi Sinha AI pics Soon after the pictures were shared online, netizens praised the actor for her beauty.

A user took to the comment section and wrote, “You're already perfect just the way you are; no need for anything extra.”

“All are beautiful,” added another.

One more said, “All are very pretty. But Last is my most favourite photo.”

Someone else also commented, “@aslisona Apko kaha Gemini edit ki zarurat hai you are more beautiful in real life than edits.”

What is the vintage saree trend? Instagram is currently flooded with dreamy edits of women draped in elegant sarees, captured in soft, flattering light and set against romantic, retro-inspired backdrops. The aesthetic blends the charm of ’90s Bollywood with the curated, mood-board style of Pinterest.

