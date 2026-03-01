Sonal Chauhan breaks silence after being stranded in Dubai amid Israel-Iran conflict: ‘I am safe’

Bollywood actor Sonal Chauhan shared an update on her Instagram Story after she was stranded in Dubai. She requested help from PM Narendra Modi as fights were cancelled after the Dubai Airport attacks. In a new post, Chauhan called Dubai “the safest place” in the world despite the uncertainty.

Sonal Chauhan safe in Dubai Sonal Chauhan, who is best known for her blockbuster debut in Jannat, took to her Instagram Story and wrote, “To everyone messaging me and checking up on me - Thank you and I'm sorry for not being able to reply. Your concern really means a lot.”

The actor went on to reassure fans that she was safe.

She added, “I am safe and I assure you, the authorities are doing their best to keep everyone safe. There's nothing to panic about. Surely, Dubai is the safest place in the world. @modgovae is in protecting and safeguarding everyone. Things are totally under control. And I request everyone to refrain from spreading panic. Praying for everyone's safety.”

Sonal Chauhan on Instagram.

Previously, the actor had shared on social media, “Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I'm seeking the government's guidance and support to help me get back home safely."

She added, “I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return @meaindia @india_in_dubai.”

Flights cancelled in Dubai The flights in Dubai have been suspended following the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

According to Reuters, multiple explosions were reported across the Gulf as Iran responded to US and Israeli airstrikes, with blasts in the United Arab Emirates, targeting the capital of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Soon after, Dubai International Airport suspending all flights.

PV Sindhu on explosion in Dubai airport Besides her, badminton star PV Sindhu was also left stranded in Dubai. She was on her way to All England Open badminton tournament.

PV Sindhu posted on social media about explosions in the Dubai airport. “The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour. A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport. My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an extremely tense and scary moment for all of us," she wrote.