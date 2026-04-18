Sonali Raut alleges scabies, rats in Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house; shares disturbing video of skin infection

Actor Sonali Raut has made serious allegations against the makers of Bigg Boss Marathi 6, claiming that her experience on the show led to significant health concerns. Days after speaking out about the conditions inside the house, the actor posted a video on social media showing visible rashes and a skin infection, bringing renewed attention to her claims.
In the clip shared on April 17, Raut highlighted what she described as the physical impact of her time on the show. The video appears to show widespread irritation on her skin, which she has attributed to the environment inside the house.
Taking to Instagram, Sonali Raut alleged that her participation in the show came at a cost to her health. She claimed that she developed a contagious skin condition during her stay, attributing it to what she described as unhygienic living conditions.
In her post, she stated that contestants were required to live in circumstances that went beyond what is shown to viewers. Among her claims were the presence of rodents and insects in the kitchen, lack of adequate hygiene, and the sharing of personal-use items such as towels and razors.
Raut also alleged that participants faced inadequate access to food and experienced sleep deprivation during the course of the show. She described the experience as a “nightmare” and said that reality television should not come at the cost of an individual’s well-being.
Earlier this month, the actor reportedly sent a legal notice to the show’s makers, alleging both physical and mental distress caused during her participation. She claimed that the infection she developed continues to affect her even after exiting the show.
Raut further stated that the conditions inside the house posed health risks due to limited sanitation facilities. According to her, contestants at times had to share a single washroom that was not adequately maintained.
Detailing her experience, Raut said she had raised concerns about her deteriorating health during the show. She alleged that her request to be evicted due to medical issues was not fully shown in the final broadcast.
“I trusted the platform, but my health and well-being were compromised,” she said, adding that accountability is necessary to prevent similar situations in the future.
The makers of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 have not issued an official statement regarding the allegations so far.
The show is hosted by actor Riteish Deshmukh and is currently streaming on JioCinema.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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