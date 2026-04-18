Sonali Raut alleges scabies, rats in Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house; shares disturbing video of skin infection

Actor Sonali Raut has made serious allegations against the makers of Bigg Boss Marathi 6, claiming that her experience on the show led to significant health concerns. Days after speaking out about the conditions inside the house, the actor posted a video on social media showing visible rashes and a skin infection, bringing renewed attention to her claims.

In the clip shared on April 17, Raut highlighted what she described as the physical impact of her time on the show. The video appears to show widespread irritation on her skin, which she has attributed to the environment inside the house.

‘Pushed Beyond Limits’: Actor Details Allegations

Taking to Instagram, Sonali Raut alleged that her participation in the show came at a cost to her health. She claimed that she developed a contagious skin condition during her stay, attributing it to what she described as unhygienic living conditions.

In her post, she stated that contestants were required to live in circumstances that went beyond what is shown to viewers. Among her claims were the presence of rodents and insects in the kitchen, lack of adequate hygiene, and the sharing of personal-use items such as towels and razors.

Check out the post here:

Raut also alleged that participants faced inadequate access to food and experienced sleep deprivation during the course of the show. She described the experience as a “nightmare” and said that reality television should not come at the cost of an individual’s well-being.

Legal Notice Sent, Claims Of Ongoing Health Impact

Earlier this month, the actor reportedly sent a legal notice to the show’s makers, alleging both physical and mental distress caused during her participation. She claimed that the infection she developed continues to affect her even after exiting the show.

Raut further stated that the conditions inside the house posed health risks due to limited sanitation facilities. According to her, contestants at times had to share a single washroom that was not adequately maintained.

‘My Health Was Compromised’: Actor Speaks Out

Detailing her experience, Raut said she had raised concerns about her deteriorating health during the show. She alleged that her request to be evicted due to medical issues was not fully shown in the final broadcast.

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“I trusted the platform, but my health and well-being were compromised,” she said, adding that accountability is necessary to prevent similar situations in the future.

No Response From Makers Yet

The makers of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 have not issued an official statement regarding the allegations so far.