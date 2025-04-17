Sonam Bajwa, Harshvardhan Ranes film Deewaniyat goes on floors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): The shooting of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa-starrer 'Deewaniyat' has started.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the makers shared the update with a post on Instagram.

"After rocking the music charts it takes us great pride in announcing our first foray into the world of cinema! With seetis, taalis, masala, music, romance and mass mayhem we present Anshul Garg's "Production No 1" Co produced by Raghav Sharma, Written and Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, co written by Mushtaq Shiekh! Releasing in cinemas in 2025," Desi Movies Factory posted.

Recently, a motion poster of the film was unveiled. It features a hand holding a red rose. The video also included Sonam's voiceover.

In the video, Bajwa can be heard saying, "Tera pyar pyar nahi, teri zid hai. Jisse tu paar kar raha hai, woh har hadd ki hadd hai. Jal jaungi, mit jaungi, par khaati hoon main kasam--tere ishq mein jhuk jaoon, main nahi woh sanam. Tere liye mere dil mein mohabbat nahi, nafrat hai. Tujhe tabah jo kar degi, woh meri deewaniyat hai."

Advertisement

Expressing her excitement, Bajwa wrote, "So thrilled to bring the fire of love to #Deewaniyat! An intense saga of passion & heartbreak, starring alongside the amazing @harshvardhanrane! Directed by @milapzaveri, produced by @amulvmohan & @anshulmohan under @vikirmotionpictures. Written by @mushtaqshiekh & #MilapZaveri. Rolling soon. Releasing late 2025! Can't wait for you all to witness this madness of love!"