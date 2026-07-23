'Sonam, it's done bro. Don't extend this': Salman Khan's message to students and Wangchuk amid NEET leak protests

Actor Salman Khan on Thursday appealed to students protesting over the NEET paper leak to return home, saying he was confident that the government would take action against those responsible for the examination controversy. He also urged education reformer Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike.

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Sharing a picture of himself on Instagram, Salman wrote:

"The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, plz go back to your parents n homes.

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Sonam, it’s done, bro. Don’t extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something. If u want, will send u food from home."

Salman earlier backed students' movement The latest post comes a day after Salman expressed support for the students' movement while lamenting that the protests had turned violent.

Sharing a throwback photograph on Instagram, the actor wrote:

"It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue."

He praised students for coming together to seek reforms in the country's education system and acknowledged the support extended by their parents.

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“I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them.”

Calling the demonstrations an example of determination and commitment to education, Salman added:

“I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud.”

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'Issue Should Not Be Hijacked Politically' Salman also urged that the movement remain centred on students' concerns rather than becoming a political issue.

“This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country.”

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor backs nationwide student protests over education reforms

The actor also expressed confidence that the government would address the matter and that the outcome would help strengthen India's education system.

Protests Continue Over Alleged NEET Irregularities Salman's remarks come days after Delhi Police used tear gas and batons to disperse thousands of students attempting to march towards Parliament under the 'Chalo Sansad' call.

The protesters have been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination system and the paper leak controversy. The protests, which began in Delhi, have since spread to several cities across the country, drawing support from students, activists and a number of public figures.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.