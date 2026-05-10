Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja reveal name of second son, introduce baby Rudralokh in emotional post

Sonam Kapoor has revealed the name of her second son, sharing a heartfelt note that offered followers a deeply personal glimpse into the significance behind the newborn’s name and the spiritual meaning attached to his arrival.

Sonam Kapoor reveals the name of her second son The actor, who welcomed her second child with husband Anand Ahuja earlier this month, took to social media to formally introduce the baby as Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja. In a lengthy post, Kapoor described his birth as a “divine pairing” with their firstborn son, Vayu, while reflecting on the spiritual symbolism she and her family associate with both names.

Her announcement was accompanied by an emotional caption that detailed the religious and philosophical inspiration behind the name.

She wrote, “In the spirit of the divine force that has once again transformed our lives. Born on the sacred day of Ekadashi, under Vishnu’s grace, our second son feels like a sign, a karmic alignment, a divine pairing with his brother, and a blessing we deeply honour. With love and gratitude, we welcome Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja 🕉. (sic)"

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She then continued, “In the Vedas, Rudra (रुद्र), from the root rud, “to roar,” is the mightiest of the mighty. The one who eradicates suffering at its source, the divine force behind storms, breath, healing, and renewal. He is deeply connected to Vayu, the prana that moves through all beings. Our firstborn carries the name of Vishnu, the sustainer of life. With Rudra, a sacred continuity emerges. Breath and power. Preservation and transformation. One strengthening the other (sic).”

"Like his name, may Rudra grow to be fearless, compassionate, deeply aware, and a force of strength and light. With gratitude for your love and blessings, Sonam, Anand, Vayu, and Rudra (sic),” she concluded the post.

More about their family The announcement quickly drew attention across social media, with fans, celebrities and well-wishers sending congratulatory messages to the family.

Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who married in 2018 in a widely followed Mumbai ceremony, welcomed their first son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August 2022. The naming of their first child had similarly attracted widespread attention due to its spiritual significance.

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The name of their second son continues the couple’s evident preference for names rooted in Vedic symbolism and spiritual philosophy. In Hindu tradition, Ekadashi is considered an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is often associated with devotion, renewal and spiritual discipline. Kapoor’s reference to the newborn’s birth on the sacred day appears to have shaped the symbolic framing of the announcement.