Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome second child, share heartfelt note

Actor Sonam Kapoor and entrepreneur Anand Ahuja have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on 29 March 2026.
The couple announced the news through a joint post on Instagram, sharing a warm and emotional message with their followers.
In the note, the couple wrote, "With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand & Vayu (sic)."
The announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and members of the film industry. The couple’s first child, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, was born in August 2022, and has since often featured in their social media updates, though the parents have largely maintained a degree of privacy around his public appearances.
Several members of the film industry joined fans in congratulating Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja on the arrival of their second child. Actors including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Huma Qureshi and Dia Mirza shared warm wishes on social media, welcoming the newborn and extending their blessings to the family.
Their messages were echoed by a large number of fans, who flooded the couple’s Instagram post with congratulatory comments and heartfelt notes
Sonam Kapoor, known for films such as Neerja and Raanjhanaa, married Anand Ahuja in 2018 in a widely followed ceremony in Mumbai.
Since then, the pair have balanced their professional commitments with family life, often dividing time between India and London. Ahuja, the founder of fashion label Bhane and co-founder of VegNonVeg, has remained active in the business and fashion sectors.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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