Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome second child, share heartfelt note

Actor Sonam Kapoor and entrepreneur Anand Ahuja have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on 29 March 2026.
The couple announced the news through a joint post on Instagram, sharing a warm and emotional message with their followers.
In the note, the couple wrote, "With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand & Vayu (sic)."
The announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and members of the film industry. The couple’s first child, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, was born in August 2022, and has since often featured in their social media updates, though the parents have largely maintained a degree of privacy around his public appearances.
Several members of the film industry joined fans in congratulating Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja on the arrival of their second child. Actors including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Huma Qureshi and Dia Mirza shared warm wishes on social media, welcoming the newborn and extending their blessings to the family.
Their messages were echoed by a large number of fans, who flooded the couple’s Instagram post with congratulatory comments and heartfelt notes
Sonam Kapoor, known for films such as Neerja and Raanjhanaa, married Anand Ahuja in 2018 in a widely followed ceremony in Mumbai.
Since then, the pair have balanced their professional commitments with family life, often dividing time between India and London. Ahuja, the founder of fashion label Bhane and co-founder of VegNonVeg, has remained active in the business and fashion sectors.