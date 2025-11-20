‘Mother’: Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy, confirms spring 2026 due date

Mumbai: Actor Sonam Kapoor is expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja. The actor shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, posting a series of photos in which she is seen cradling her baby bump. “Mother,” she captioned the post.

In the pictures, Sonam channels Princess Diana with an elegant hot-pink wool suit featuring exaggerated shoulders and a sculpted silhouette — a look fans were quick to spot as a tribute to the late royal. She later reshared the post on her Instagram Story, confirming that her baby is due in Spring 2026.

Check out her Instagram post here:

This will be Sonam and Anand’s second child after their son, Vayu, born in August 2022. The couple, who married in May 2018, had earlier shared that becoming parents had “forever changed” their lives.

Rumours about Sonam’s pregnancy had been circulating for weeks, and her announcement has sparked a wave of congratulatory messages from fans and friends. Anand also dropped a playful comment on her post: “Baby ma… also chicccccc mama!” and “double trouble.”