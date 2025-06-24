Sonam Kapoor donates 12 inches of her hair to charity. Fans say, ‘That is definitely not…’

Actor Sonam Kapoor has taken a meaningful step both in style and spirit — donating 12 inches of her hair to charity. The 40-year-old actor, who shared a video of her dramatic haircut on Instagram, said the decision was deeply personal.

In the clip, Sonam can be seen undergoing the transformation, later revealing that the chopped hair would be sent to a charitable organisation.

Sonam Kapoor Donates ‘12 Inches of Hair’ to Charity The ‘Neerja’ actor also credited her father, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, for her lustrous mane, saying he was the inspiration behind her long hair.

She shared the video with the caption, “Decided to cut off 12 inches off my hair and give it away! @peteburkill thanks @anilskapoor for the genes (sic).”

The people on the internet had mixed reactions. While some people praised the actress, some were left confused.

One person wrote, “Sonam, your new haircut looks absolutely stunning on you! (sic).” Another user jokingly commented, “She decided to cut it off and give it to charity...we are eternally grateful to Sonam Kapoor for her grand gesture and magnamity (sic).”

Check out some other reactions too:

Internet's reaction to Sonam Kapoor's 'big' change.

Sonam Kapoor's Work Front The move comes as Sonam gradually steps back into the spotlight after taking a break from acting following the birth of her son, Vayu, in August 2022. She is married to businessman Anand Ahuja.