Sonam Kapoor gives a warm shoutout to the 'best dad in the world' Anil Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Actor Sonam Kapoor has sent the sweetest message for her "forever inspiration" - her father, actor Anil Kapoor, on his birthday.

Sharing a carousel of pictures that essentially capture the father-daughter's heartwarming camaraderie, also presenting rare and personal glimpses from her childhood days.

In a shoutout to her father, Sonam wrote, "Happy Birthday to my hero and to my forever inspiration. Your energy, discipline, passion, and love for life amaze me every single day.Grateful to be your daughter. Love you endlessly. @anilskapoor. The best dad in the world."

Among the pictures, the actor shared many of her childhood moments, including one from a birthday. Also featured were a few priceless moments between her son, Vayu and her father.

Earlier, actor Sanjay Kapoor also extended his greeting to his elder brother. With an old picture featuring Sanjay, Anil, and Boney Kapoor from their young days, he wrote, "Happy birthday big brother, lots of love, You've been an inspiration for the whole family and me so keep inspiring and showing us the path!"

In a playful manner, producer Boney Kapoor dropped an epic group picture, asking fans to recognise the actor for winning a lunch with him.

"Spot Anil in this picture along with any 4 others in the picture & win a lunch date with him only the first 2 winners will be invited for sumptuous lunch with Anil. A very happy birthday Anil," he wrote.

On the other hand, many celebrities also extended their wishes to Anil Kapoor, including Anupam Kher, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ajay Devgn.