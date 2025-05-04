Sonam Kapoor says her son has a habit of checking Mumbai AQI: ‘If it's bad...’

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor reminisced about the worsening air quality in Mumbai and said her two-year-old son Vayu has picked up her habit of checking the city's AQI.

In a candid chat with Vogue India, Sonam, who was in awe of Ahmedabad's sky full of stars, said, “My son has picked up my habit of checking the AQI. If it’s bad, he stays indoors.”

She had recently posted news reports of deteriorating Mumbai AQI on her Instagram stories, with one reel showing a smog-covered view of what should have been the sea. “This is the price of our dreams,” it said.

“Every morning, I sit by my windowsill, after oil pulling and dry brushing and watch...well, Mumbai’s crows,” she told Vogue, adding that in Mumbai, “You don’t even have nature, so how do you ground yourself?”

Sonam Kapoor never went to college The Delhi-6 actress, who appeared on the cover of Vogue India’s March-April 2025 issue, said that although she grew up on a steady stream of books, she never went to college for a formal education.

Calling herself intellectually and emotionally ‘average’, Sonam said her “one dream that returns” is to walk through campus and pore over books under the glow of a lamp.

“My husband went to Wharton at the University of Pennsylvania. When he recently took me around the campus, it was the first time I felt envy,” she shared.

“So, I’ve been saving up for Vayu’s education. I want him to be a reader,” Sonam told Vogue.

Sonam Kapoor would like to start therapy Sonam Kapoor shared that she has had the same group of friends since she was 18. However, despite her strong support system, she said she “would like to start therapy because the world is different now.”

