Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike: Rang De Basanti actor Atul Kulkarni begins 1-day fasting to support protest

Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike: On Thursday, activist Sonam Wangchuk enters his 19th day of his indefinite hunger strike. Joining him, actor Atul Kulkarni has began his 1-day fasting to extend his support towards the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

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Wangchuk, 59, is also seeking Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh.

Atul Kulkarni on hunger strike after Sonam Wangchuk Amid this, Atul Kulkarni became the latest celebrity to support Wangchuk and his protest. Taking to social media platforms, Kulkarni said that he would fast for 1 day on Thursday at his home as a tribute to Wangchuk.

Kulkarni also urged others to come forward to share this message and participate amid growing concerns over Sonam Wangchuk's health.

Atul Kulkarni said in a video, “Tomorrow, on July 16, I will be observing a one-day hunger strike from my own home. There are two reasons behind this fast. Firstly, I want to connect with the pain that Sonam ji and his associates are going through. Secondly, I want to request our government to show its sensitivity towards the matter.”

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“Not ready to believe that our government is insensitive” The Rang De Basanti actor added that while Sonam Wangchuk and his supporters believe that their demands stem from pressing concerns, the government has taken a different stance.

“I am not ready to believe that our government is insensitive, because many times we have seen our government express emotions and connect with the pain of the people. Perhaps, in this case, there are some misunderstandings due to which this sensitivity is not being expressed and a dialogue is not taking place," Kulkarni said.

The actor further requested the government to initiate discussions with the protestors. He said, “My request to the government is that they should begin this dialogue without delay."

“If you find these reasons valid, and if you connect with the pain that Sonam ji and his associates are going through, then share this reel and try observing a one-day hunger strike tomorrow as well," he continued.

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Quoting lines from someone, Atul Kulkarni said, “Dard ka dard se rishta hona bohot zaroori hai. (It is important for pain to have a connection with pain)." He wrapped up his video message by urging people to come together to observe a one-day fast.

“Dialogue is the Soul of Democracy,” his post read.

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Celebs who supported Sonam Wangchuk Before Kulkarni, several celebrities including Shabana Azmi, Abhay Deol, Zeenat Aman, Anurag Kashyap, Omi Vaidya and more extended their support to Sonam Wangchuk amid his ongoing hunger strike.

Actor Swara Bhaskar also visited Jantar Mantar recently. Prakash Raj became the first celebrity to visit the protest site and meet Wangchuk.

Singer Ravinder Singh, popularly known as Kaka, visited the protest siteand interacted with Wangchuk, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and others.

About Sonam Wangchuk Sonam Wangchuk is popularly known as the inspiration behind the iconic character of “Rancho”, essayed by actor Amir Khan in the hit film 3 Idiots.

Wangchuk joined the protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, in collaboration with Abhijeet Dipke's satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.