Song Young-kyu dies at 55: Key things to know about South Korean actor

South Korean actor Song Young-kyu died, just over a month after being involved in a drunk driving incident. He was 55.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Several media reports stated that Song Young-kyu was found inside a car parked in a residential area in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province of South Korea.

According to The Manila Times, the Yongin Dongbu Police Station confirmed that an acquaintance discovered the body at around 8 am (Korean Standard Time).

Initial investigation found no signs of foul play, but authorities reportedly said the case remains under investigation.

Here are key things to now about him: Drunk driving incident Earlier in June, Song was caught driving under the influence in Yongin, where he lived.

He was arrested for drunk driving on June 19 with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent.

Facing public backlash over he incident, Song withdrew from the stage production of “Shakespeare in Love,” giving his final performance on July 25.

The production teams behind his ongoing dramas, “The Defects” and “The Winning Try,” likewise announced they would edit out or significantly reduce his scenes.

"The Defects" which he had already shot for, issued a statement which stated that his screen time would be restricted following the controversy.

In South Korea, celebrities are held to a higher moral grounds and controversies often lead to heavy scrutiny and impact on career.

Who was Song Young-kyu? 1. Song Young-kyu was born on April 18, 1970 in South Korea, accoridng to IMDB. He began his acting career in 1994 in a children’s musical.

2. Following his 1994 debut, Song built a steady acting career over three decades, appearing in more than 40 television dramas and numerous films.

3. Since then, he had appeared in numerous TV shows, plays, and films. His notable projects included “Reply 1988,” “Hwarang,” “The Penthouse 3,” “Narco-Saints,” and “Big Bet.”

4. Song was best known for playing Chief Choi in the 2019 action comedy film and box office hit “Extreme Job”.